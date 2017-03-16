ASIRT confirms man shot by police in Edmonton intersection had Lee-Enfield rifle

WATCH ABOVE: For the second in time in less than a week, a man has been shot by Edmonton police. In this case, witnesses say the man was waving a gun at a busy intersection. Shallima Maharaj reports. WARNING: Graphic and disturbing content.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) and Edmonton Police Service are conducting investigations after police shot a man holding a rifle in a busy intersection on Monday.

“ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the involved officers and the use of force during the incident,” the agency said in a news release.

Meanwhile, EPS will look into the conduct of the 36-year-old man who was shot, “resulting in serious injury.”

Global News has learned the man is Glenn “Occo” Ironchild, an Edmonton father with a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Edmonton police received several 911 calls about a man holding a rifle, standing in the intersection of 137 Avenue and 50 Street at around 11:30 a.m. on March 13.

“Two officers saw a male pointing what appeared to be a long-barrel firearm at bystanders in the area. When the male observed the arriving police officers, he turned and pointed the firearm at them,” EPS Acting Deputy Chief Darren Derko said Monday.

“Shots were subsequently fired by police and the male was struck.”

EPS officers provided emergency medical care, as did EMS when they arrived, ASIRT said. The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“It has been independently confirmed that at the time of the incident, the man was in possession of a Lee-Enfield .303 calibre firearm that was recovered at the scene,” ASIRT said.

The firearm is a bolt-action, magazine-fed repeating rifle.

“I [saw] the top of a long gun go across in front of the cars in the intersection,” said Corinne Gerritse, who was driving in the area at around 11:30 a.m. “Then cop cars come driving in from all different directions and cops jump out of their vehicles very quickly, start pointing their guns towards the area,”

“An ambulance also during that time had pulled up and parked right in the middle of the intersection. Then gunfire, gunshots started to go off – about six or eight shots maybe – and then everybody started coming in closer.”

ASIRT said while a lot of information has already been made public, it’s important to respect the need for a full and objective investigation.

“It is important not to rush to a conclusion before all the evidence has been collected and assessed.”

The agency thanked witnesses who came forward with information, videos or photographs.

ASIRT investigates any incident involving serious injury or death that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer in Alberta.

Edmonton's Police Association is calling Monday's shooting in north Edmonton attempted suicide by cop. Around noon, an officer shot Glenn Ironchild at the intersection of 50 Street and 137 Avenue. Fletcher Kent has more on the shooting and what led up to it.