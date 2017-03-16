Aberdeen Avenue
Winnipeg police confirm victim of fatal fire was also shot

Winnipeg Police confirmed Thursday morning Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine, the victim of a house fire on Aberdeen Avenue has died.

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police confirmed Thursday morning the victim of a house fire on Aberdeen Avenue has died.

READ MORE: Fire that sent woman to hospital was deliberately set, Winnipeg police say 

Officers say 29-year-old Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine was shot before the fire began. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has died.Emergency crews rushed to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue in the north end around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, where smoke was already billowing from the home.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 204-786-8477.

