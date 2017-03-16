Maskwacis gas station robbed by 2 men with rifles

RCMP are searching for two suspects after a gas station in central Alberta was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police said two men entered a gas bar in Maskwacis armed with rifles at 10:19 p.m. Police said one suspect had a sports bag, which he demanded be filled with money and cigarettes. The second suspect pointed his gun at a different employee and demanded he lay on the ground, according to Maskwacis RCMP.

READ MORE: 3 people attacked with machete in Maskwacis, attempted murder charge laid

Police said the suspects fled with a bag full of cigarettes and a small amount of cash. None of the employees in the gas bar were injured and no shots were fired.

The suspects left in what’s believed to be a black or dark red 2010 Nissan SUV.

The first suspect is described as being a Caucasian man, wearing a grey Crooks and Castles hoodie (see example below), grey sweatpants, bright red shoes and a black face mask.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and white socks, with white socks on his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Maskwacis is about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.