$150,000 reward offered in unsolved Nova Scotia homicide case

The Department of Justice is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide of Elmer Yuill.

Police believe that one or more people hid in the loft of Yuill’s barn in Beaverbrook, Colechester County, early on the morning of Oct. 26, 1991. Yuill was shot two times as he tended his cows. The 77-year-old’s body was discovered by an employee face down on the barn floor.

“Families who have lost loved ones to violence deserve answers,” said Justice Minister Diana Whalen in a news release. “I urge anyone with information about this crime to tell police what they know.”

Anyone with information about Yuill’s death is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information. They may also be called to testify in court.

“We believe there are people with critical information in relation to Mr. Yuill’s death and adding it to the program is one more investigative tool we can use to help track down that information,” said Cpl. Calvin Byard, RCMP.

“Our goal is to find the person or persons responsible to bring them before the court and provide long-awaited answers to the family.”