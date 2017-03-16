Weather
March 16, 2017 1:07 pm

Montreal senior found dead in snow-covered car in LaSalle

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Police officers attend the scene after an 88-year-old man was found dead inside his car on March 16, 2017.

Matt Grillo/Global News
An 88-year-old man was found dead inside his snow-covered car in LaSalle Thursday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 8 a.m.

According to first responders, the cause of death remains unknown, but it’s possible the senior suffered from a medical emergency while trying to clear the snow off his car.

Paramedics were unable to revive him.

“No criminal involvement was involved in this case,” said Daniel Lacoursière, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The man’s body was found on 16th Avenue, near Centrale Street.

