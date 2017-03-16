Province staggering campground bookings to try and reduce wait times

The province is taking a new approach for Manitobans wanting to reserve a camp spot this summer.

In order to reduce wait times during the initial hours of campsite reservations, the province is now staggering the booking process in three phases.

Phase 1: March 20 at 7 a.m. Reservations open for cabins, yurts and group use areas as well as Birds Hill Provincial Park campground.

Phase 2: March 22 at 7 a.m. Campsite reservations open for Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds.

Phase 3: April 3 at 7 a.m. Campsite reservations open for all remaining provincial park campgrounds.

“We know that Manitobans love to enjoy the great outdoors and there is always a lot of excitement around the beginning of camping season,” Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox.

“We want to ensure the process for campground bookings is fair, efficient and reliable. With this year’s staggered reservation dates, we hope to relieve Manitobans of the stress of booking their favourite provincial campsites.”

Walk-in reservations and in-person payment arrangements can be made in Winnipeg at 200 Saulteaux Cres., and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning March 20.

Annual provincial park entry passes can be bought online through Canada Map Sales as well as at retail outlets or provincial park offices.

Campers are reminded that while Parks Canada is offering free access to national parks as part of the Canada 150 celebrations, provincial park entry fees will still apply.