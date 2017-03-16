Legislation aimed at Manitoba’s public sector coming Monday

WINNIPEG — Tens of thousands of employees will learn Monday what the province’s plans are to control wages within the public sector.

The Public Services Sustainability Act will be introduced in the Manitoba Legislature Monday afternoon.

Last fall the conservative government said it planned to introduce legislation to “ensure the province’s public sector consts do not exceed Manitobans’ ability to sustain services they receive in return.’

At that time the Premier said his government said it had tremendous respect for the people working the public sector.

“But we cannot fail to get a handle on the out-of-control spending we’ve seen,” Brian Pallister said.

It could include a wage freeze for public sector employees.