NB RCMP arrest two in connection with jewelry store break and enter

Two people have been arrested in connection with a break and enter at a jewelry store in Bouctouche, N.B., on March 5.

RCMP say they arrested two people as they executed a search warrant at a motel on Homestead Road in Lutes Mountain on March 8.

Police say they recovered a large amount of stolen property, including jewelry, an SUV, and cigarettes. A loaded firearm was also seized during a search of the motel.

Justin Roberts, 27, and Ashel Tamie Lynn Ward, also 27, have been charged with break, enter and theft.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The investigation into the incident is continuing.