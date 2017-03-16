Canada
March 16, 2017 5:53 am
Updated: March 16, 2017 6:24 am

Male in hospital after being struck by car in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

A male in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough overnight.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A 18-year-old male is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough overnight.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. on Markham Road just north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Emergency crews arrived and located a male with serious injuries to his leg.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lawrence
Markham Road
Pedestrian
Pedestrian Struck
Scarborough

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News