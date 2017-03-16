Male in hospital after being struck by car in Scarborough

A 18-year-old male is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough overnight.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. on Markham Road just north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Emergency crews arrived and located a male with serious injuries to his leg.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.