Kelowna falls to Everett 4-1

The WHL Kelowna Rockets lost to the Everett Silvertips 4-1 Wednesday night on home ice.

Everett opened scoring at 5:30 in the first period, but Rocket Dillon Dube tied the game only 11 seconds later.

Dube’s goal would be the only marker for Kelowna.

Rocket netminder Michael Herringer falls to 31-15-5-0 on the season, while Kelowna’s record drops to 43-22-5-0 on the year.

Kelowna hosts the Vancouver Giants Friday night.