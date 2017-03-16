Kelowna falls to Everett 4-1
A A
The WHL Kelowna Rockets lost to the Everett Silvertips 4-1 Wednesday night on home ice.
Everett opened scoring at 5:30 in the first period, but Rocket Dillon Dube tied the game only 11 seconds later.
Dube’s goal would be the only marker for Kelowna.
Rocket netminder Michael Herringer falls to 31-15-5-0 on the season, while Kelowna’s record drops to 43-22-5-0 on the year.
Kelowna hosts the Vancouver Giants Friday night.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.