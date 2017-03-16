Kamloops contractor leaves clients in lurch

Several Kamloops residents are coming forward after they say they were left in the lurch by a local construction contractor.

Jason McDowell and his company KJ’s Whole Home Renovations were hired by Felisha Martin and Spencer Yu to build a basement suite.

“We’d seen his work, we’d called references and we actually knew people he had done work for,” Martin told CFJC News. “We thought we’d checked all our bases, but we were very wrong.”

Shelaigh Garson says McDowell’s work was done incorrectly.

Satish Vhardwaj is out $30,000 after hiring another contractor to fix McDowell’s work.

When contacted, McDowell called the complainants deceitful and disputed their claims. But McDowell would not go on camera for the story.

McDowell is no stranger to the law. He pleaded guilty to stealing cows from an Alberta rancher as well as stealing from a Cache Creek farmer he worked for in 2015.

The father of six was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

(With notes from CFJC News)