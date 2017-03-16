Westbank First Nations asks residents to conserve water

Westbank First Nation utility crews are working on restoring a pumphouse at Okanagan Lake.

A pump failure prompted the WFN to issue a water conservation notice Wednesday afternoon for residents living on Indian Reserve #9 around West Kelowna.

More than 10,000 residents are affected.

The emergency measure continues until 7 a.m. Thursday, when repair work on the Boucherie Road pumphouse is expected to be complete.

“All residents are asked to conserve water by limiting household usage for tonight and tomorrow morning,” said the notice.

The WFN also apologized for any inconvenience the reduction request may cause.