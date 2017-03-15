Police investigate fire at west Edmonton strip mall, possible evidence of arson in mail slot

Edmonton police are trying to determine if a fire at a west end strip mall Wednesday morning was deliberately set.

Police said there are indications an accelerant may have been used in the mail slot of at least one of the businesses.

Officers were called to a hair salon at Stony Plain Road and 161 Street just after 9:30 a.m. Police said firefighters were already at the scene.

No injuries were reported and police said while the hair salon sustained some damage, the extent of it was not yet clear and it was not known if neighbouring businesses sustained any damage.