‘It’s crazy!’: Young Calgary dancers hit the screen in Bollywood movie

Going to dance class is a regular part of the week for thousands of young Calgarians. But it’s definitely no ordinary week at one local studio. Dancers at the Young Bhangra Academy can’t wait until Friday, when they get to see themselves on the silver screen.

“We’re really excited about it,” 10-year-old Sukira Tsidhu said.

Friday is the worldwide release day for the Bollywood movie Jindua, which was shot in and around Calgary during the summer of 2016.

The Young Bhangra dancers got a chance to appear in two musical numbers.

“Not that many people get a chance like this,” Sahij Bhinder, 14, said. “So it was a great opportunity.”

The kids enjoyed the chance to showcase the dancing talent they’ve been developing since their preschool years.

“It’s part of your culture,” 14-year-old Sanjana Sian said. “It’s something that connects to your identity.”

And working alongside big-name Bollywood stars is something the dancers will never forget.

“We met such famous people and they’re actually really nice,” Bhinder said. “They wanted to take pictures with you.”