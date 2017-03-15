‘It is about time’: Okanagan support for ending high heel requirements

Do employers have the right to decide what their workers wear? Is it okay for the dress code be different for men and women? A proposal to stop B.C. restaurants from requiring servers to wear high heels is generating a lot of discussion in the Okanagan.

The issue of what servers are required to wear on their feet has been making headlines since the Green Party proposed new provincial legislation earlier this month.

READ MORE: Women working in restaurants should not be required to wear high heels: BC Green Party

“This act amends the workers compensation act to prevent employers from setting varying footwear and other requirements based on gender, gender expression or gender identity. As a result, for example, this act would prevent employers from requiring select employees from wearing high heels,” explained MLA Andrew Weaver as he introduced the bill.

The idea of banning employers from requiring women to wear high heels is getting support from an Okanagan podiatrist who says he sees more women than men in part because of heels.

“It is about time because we know from a lot of science that it can be bad for your health. No one should be required to wear it or forced to wear it if they don’t want to,” said Dr. Mike Motyer.

Allowing servers to choose their footwear is already the norm at some establishments. When Global News stopped into the Naked Pig Barbecue and Smokehouse in downtown Vernon during lunch hour all the servers were wearing flats.

“We don’t require any of our staff to wear high heels. In fact we think it is kind of impractical. If we are in a rush, you can’t walk around quickly and get things done if you are wobbling all over the place,” explained front-of-house manager Melissa Yano.

Yano doesn’t think a legislated end to high heel requirements would have much impact across the restaurant industry.

“Maybe (a ban would have an impact) for certain types of restaurants if they are trying to create some sort of aesthetic but even then I don’t think people are looking at servers shoes. They are looking at the food, they are looking at the drinks that are coming towards them and the smile on the servers face,” said Yano.

READ MORE: B.C. premier promises to end high heel requirement in restaurants

While bills put forward by the opposition rarely become law, it seems this issue really has legs. The premier has come out in favour of stopping high heel requirements in the workplace.

– with files from Jill Slattery