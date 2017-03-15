Toddler stable after being escorted to hospital by snowplow convoy

DANVILLE, Pa. – A 23-month-old Pennsylvania boy who was escorted by snowplows and state troopers 80 miles to a hospital during the powerful nor’easter is resting comfortably after treatment.

Geisinger Medical Center says Bentley Gingerlowski was born with a rare congenital heart defect. A low platelet condition caused external bleeding at the height of Tuesday’s blizzard.

His parents initially took Bentley to a hospital in East Stroudsburg. However, he needed to transfer to Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

A convoy of plows, the Pennsylvania National Guard, the State Police and emergency vehicles escorted the child along the snowy, slushy roadways.

His mother says the treacherous roads and her son’s condition made for a terrifying trip. She says she’s grateful for all the help.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf erroneously said the boy needed a heart transplant.