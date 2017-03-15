Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Langside Street
WINNIPEG — Fire crews were battling a serious blaze on Langside Street Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the back of the home from Global’s SkyView-1 helicopter. Fire crews appeared to be focused on the back of the building.
Langside Street remained blocked from traffic north of Ellice Avenue as of 6:30 p.m.
Officials have not yet provided any details about the fire.
More to come
