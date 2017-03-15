Blaze
March 15, 2017 7:34 pm
Updated: March 15, 2017 7:58 pm

Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Langside Street

By Online Producer  Global News

Flames can be seen in the second floor window of this home on Langside Street.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Fire crews were battling a serious blaze on Langside Street Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the back of the home  from Global’s SkyView-1 helicopter. Fire crews appeared to be focused on the back of the building.

Heavy smoke can be seen around this home on Langside Street Wednesday afternoon.

Global's Skyview-1 / Global News

Langside Street remained blocked from traffic north of Ellice Avenue as of 6:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet provided any details about the fire.

More to come

