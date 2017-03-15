Long-time executive director steps down from helm of Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

The search is on for a new executive director for the Citadel Theatre, after 13-year veteran in the role, Penny Ritco, decided to step down.

Ritco joined the Citadel in 2003, as a joint CEO with Bob Baker, where she helped to establish the Citadel/Banff Centre Professional Theatre Program and Citadel Young Companies and structured the Academy at the Citadel.

“Penny has played a critical role in ensuring the Citadel’s ongoing success and vitality in our community,” Sheila Witwicky, the board of directors president said.

The Citadel credits Ritco’s leadership for completion of $15 million in facility upgrades including a new entry and digital marquee to mark the Citadel’s 50th Anniversary.

She received the Rozsa Award for Innovation in 2010, and was recently appointed a TRG Arts VIP and nominated for a Global News Woman of Vision Award.

“We chose Penny at a time when the Citadel needed strong executive leadership,” chair of the Citadel Board of Governors Sol Rolingher said. “She is leaving the theatre in a healthy position to carry on the Citadel’s 50-year legacy in Edmonton.”

Ritco will stay on through a period of transition to ensure the incoming executive director is brought up to speed.