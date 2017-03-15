D&S Pianos falls victim to truck theft, 8 months after fire levelled their London storefront

Less than a year after a massive fire destroyed their store and several other businesses, D&S Pianos has suffered yet another setback: the theft of a small moving truck.

The truck was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from the empty Hyde Park Road lot where their store used to be, said D&S Pianos in a post on their Facebook page.

“The old owner of Hyde Park Paint & Paper allowed me to park the moving trucks still on 1700 Hyde Park, where the building burned. We have two vehicles, one larger one and one smaller one,” said store co-owner Daryl Fabiani on Wednesday.

It was around 7 p.m. when Fabiani says he picked up the larger truck from the lot for a job down the road. When he came back around 9:30 p.m., the smaller truck was gone, he said.

“I phoned one of the guys — there’s only two sets of keys — just to make sure he didn’t take the truck for something, and he didn’t, so I called the police and notified them,” Fabiani said.

“It’s crazy to me that on Hyde Park Road, a piano truck plastered with our name on it gets stolen on a busy road like Hyde Park, at a time when it’s pretty busy.”

D&S Pianos’ store was among several that were levelled last June when a massive blaze tore through the plaza. At the time, D&S said they lost as many as 30 to 40 pianos, including a rare hand-crafted piano worth $150,000. The plaza fire caused around $1.5 million in damages and was ruled accidental in December by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The store won’t lose any work because of the theft, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time, Fabiani said.

“The trucks are a very crucial part of our business because we do a lot of concert rentals all over southwestern Ontario,” he said.

“Luckily [it] was the smaller one they took. If they would have taken the larger one, I would be in trouble just with the concert obligations I have over the next couple weeks.”

Fabiani said the business has some time to figure out whether to replace the truck right away.

“If they haven’t found it now, I think it’s gone. I don’t know how that works, but people are like, ‘It’s probably already chopped up into pieces,'” Fabiani said, noting that the store also lost moving equipment in the stolen truck.

Fabiani said he has notified his insurance company about the theft but has not heard back yet.

“The same truck was actually in the fire. It had fire damage,” he said. “They cleaned it up and I was satisfied with them cleaning up the smoke damage, so they didn’t need to replace it from the fire. Now I’m calling them back eight months later saying, ‘It’s stolen.'”

With files from Matthew Trevithick and Liny Lamberink