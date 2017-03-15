‘Unsubstantiated’ threat made against Northern Alberta high school: RCMP

Anzac Community School and Bill Woodward School were force to activate “hold and secure” protocol after a threat was made against Bill Woodward School.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said the threat was made Tuesday evening.

“The threats appear to be unsubstantiated and originated from out of province,” Cpl. Erika Laird said in a news release.

RCMP don’t believe there is a risk to staff or students.

Despite that, according to the schools’ website, doors were locked Wednesday and no one was allowed to leave or enter the school freely. Parents who wished to pick students up were met by staff.

As a precautionary measure, RCMP have increased their presence in the school and the community.

Anzac and Bill Woodward School is a one campus, two school model with Grades K-4 in Anzac and 5-12 in Bill Woodward.

It is located in Anzac, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.