One person forced from their home after Vernon fire
A A
Vernon fire crews were called into action Tuesday afternoon for a fire at a two-storey storage building on Anderson Way.
A resident, living in a unit on the second floor, smelled smoke and called 911.
Firefighters said the flames were in a space between the first and second floors and though it was minor, it caused considerable damage.
It’s still not known what caused the fire but it isn’t believed to be suspicious.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.