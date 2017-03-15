Man accused of wielding knife on Greyhound bus in Sask.

A 29-year-old man from Consul, Sask. faces five charges after being accused of brandishing a knife on a Greyhound bus Wednesday.

RCMP said at around 12 p.m. Tuesday, they received a call about a man causing a disturbance aboard a Greyhound bus travelling on Highway 1, east of Regina.

Police said witnesses on the bus said the man was brandishing a large knife and behaving erratically.

READ MORE: Man arrested after causing a disturbance on a Greyhound bus east of Regina

The bus pulled over between Sintaluta and Wolsely. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived but was arrested shortly after.

Victor Goldstein has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.

Goldstein has been remanded into custody and will appear in Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.