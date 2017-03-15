Truck stolen from outside Alberta store with 10-year-old inside

RCMP are searching for two suspects after a truck was stolen from outside a central Alberta store with a 10-year-old girl inside.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, a man drove to a store in Rimbey, Alta. with his two children. RCMP said the dad and one of his kids went into the store while the 10-year-old waited in the idling truck.

While the pair was inside the store, surveillance video showed a black SUV drive up to the truck. RCMP said a man wearing a red bandana over his face got out of the passenger side of the SUV, into the truck and drove away.

The suspect abandoned the truck about 500 metres away and was picked up by the black SUV, police said. The vehicle then drove away, heading north on Highway 20 towards Winfield.

“Very fortunately, the young girl was not harmed in this incident and the truck was not driven very far,” read a media release from Rimbey RCMP.

Police are now searching for the two suspects. The first is described as a man with a beard, wearing a red bandana. Police do not have a description for the second person involved.

Rimbey is located about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.