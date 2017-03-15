Southern Alberta teacher charged with sexual exploitation

RCMP in Raymond, Alta. have charged a 33-year-old teacher with sexual exploitation.

RCMP said they launched an investigation after receiving reports the man had been having “inappropriate interactions” with a student from Raymond High School.

RCMP charged Jentry Jack Salmon with two counts of sexual exploitation on Feb. 17.

A staff biography for Jentry Salmon on the Raymond High School website indicates he coaches girls’ basketball.

In a statement on its website, the Westwind School Division said Salmon was “immediately suspended” in October 2016 when they learned of the allegations against him.

“The teacher has not been at the school or in contact with students since then,” the statement said.

“In matters of this nature, the safety and wellbeing of our students are our highest priority.”

The town of Raymond is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge, and about 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary.