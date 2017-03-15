Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, risk of freezing rain Thursday

Story highlights Warm Wednesday Freezing rain risk Thursday morning Rain changing to snow Thursday afternoon Windy weekend ahead

Snow and a chance of freezing rain and rain are in Saskatoon’s forecast for Thursday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-11 was as cold as it felt with wind chill this morning as temperatures only fell down to -5 under mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

By mid-morning, the sunshine had returned making for a glorious start to the day as we rose up above freezing by late morning.

Gorgeous day in Saskatoon! Mostly sunny skies right now, currently sitting at the freezing mark! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/pP1gJ1sDwT — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 15, 2017

There we go – and just like that we're up at +2 in Saskatoon this morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/g8V5ttdig6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 15, 2017

+3 right now on this warm Wednesday noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vTTRqT52i1 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 15, 2017

Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the day as we climb up to a daytime high around +6, but still many degrees shy of our record high of 11.8 from 2012.

Tonight

Clouds will roll back in overnight as a low pressure system builds into Alberta and then Saskatchewan by early in the morning and we fall back below freezing by a few degrees by the early morning.

Thursday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill with a chance of freezing rain early in the morning before we warm up above freezing with precipitation with a chance of showers.

The low pressure system will also feature a cool down through the afternoon as we get onto the backside of the system, which will turn our precipitation risk to snow.

It looks like we may see a few centimetres worth of the white stuff by the evening hours as northwesterly winds pick up with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to top out a few degrees above freezing midday before cooling back below freezing in the evening.

Friday

Conditions calm and cool down for Friday behind the system with a return to some sunshine.

Temperatures will fall back toward minus double digits in the morning before warming up to an afternoon high just below the freezing mark – but don’t fear, another warm up is near!

Weekend Outlook

Another push of mild Pacific air pushes in with an upper ridge on Saturday, which will boost us back up into mid-single digits under mostly cloudy skies.

Another low pressure system and associated cold front will swing through on Sunday that will cool us back down under a mix of sun and cloud with windy conditions and gusts up to 70 km/h all weekend.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sandra at Turtle Lake:

