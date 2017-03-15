High Level Bridge suicide barriers vandalized for 2nd time since February

For the second time since mid-February, the City of Edmonton has installed mesh fencing along the High Level Bridge to temporarily fix a gaping hole in the suicide barriers.

A section of the wire barriers was initially vandalized some time in mid-February, City of Edmonton spokesperson Kelly FitzGibbon said Wednesday. She said about six wires were vandalized, creating a hole a few feet wide. The City was alerted to the damage by members of the Edmonton Police Service.

Mesh fencing was installed as a temporary measure until the wires could be replaced but the mesh was slashed a few days ago, FitzGibbon said.

Temporary mesh went up again Wednesday and permanent replacement wires are expected to be installed by late April.

FitzGibbon could not say if anyone was injured as a result of the missing section of barrier.

“The suicide barriers are intended as a deterrent only to give people in crisis some time to have a second thought before doing something drastic,” FitzGibbon said Wednesday.

A bouquet of blue flowers and a cross could be seen attached to the section of damaged barrier Wednesday.

The city began installing the $3-million barriers in September 2015 as part of a larger strategy around suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, call the Crisis Support Centre’s 24-hour distress line at 780-482-HELP (4357). The distress line is available 24/7 and is supplemented by Online Crisis Chat.