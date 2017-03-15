Interchange of Highway 102/103 in Halifax to get $20M upgrade

The interchange of Highways 102 and 103 in Halifax is about to get a major upgrade.

READ MORE: Nearly 400 Nova Scotia bridges corroding, crumbling, database says

A $20-million investment announced on Wednesday for the upgrade will see about half coming from the province — almost $10.6 million — and the other approximately $9.4 million from Ottawa.

Iain Rankin, MLA for Timberlea-Prospect, said the changes to the bridge will result in increased capacity and movement of traffic. The bridge that makes up the interchange will also see a full replacement.

“That bridge has seen quite a bit of wear and tear,” Rankin said. “So that was needing replacement and it was good timing to take advantage of the federal infrastructure money that was available.”

Local drivers who have navigated the roads say the upgrade, especially the bridge replacement, is needed.

“A new bridge in this location is very welcome to the community, and to any commuter that has to use this piece of infrastructure,” said area resident John Cascadden.

Design work is now underway and construction is expected to start in January 2019 with completion planned for the fall of 2019.