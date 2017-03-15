RCMP seek driver who seriously injured 13-year-old girl in Langdon hit-and-run

RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Landon, Alta., last month that injured a 13-year-old girl.

It happened on 4 Street at around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.

According to RCMP, two teens from the hamlet were walking on the side of the street when a truck hit one of them, sending her into the ditch.

The teen was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Related Langdon student performs first aid on schoolmate injured in hit and run

RCMP describe the vehicle as an older dark blue Dodge half-ton truck with a rack covering the back window. It had a toolbox in the bed of the truck as well as a red slip tank.

A short time after the collision, RCMP said a vehicle with the same description was seen in the ditch on Highway 24 about 10 kilometres south of Highway 1. The witness who saw the vehicle in the ditch told RCMP the driver was making efforts to get unstuck. Once the truck was freed, it was seen driving north towards Highway 1.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The hamlet of Langdon is located about 25 kilometres east of Calgary.​