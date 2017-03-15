Police recover stolen guns from Regina pawn shop

A Regina man is facing numerous firearm related charges after a search warrant was executed on a Regina apartment. Police believe the guns came from a pawn shop that was robbed in late February.

Police executed the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Cornwall Street, there was no one in the home, but police seized ammunition and four firearms. Police confirmed that three of the firearms recovered were from Pawn Kings. The pawn shop was robbed on February 26.

A second set of officers located the suspect on the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue where he was arrested and charged.

Michael Francis Mayer, 32, of Regina is facing numerous charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Mayer made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.