Bail hearing set for man accused of attacking Edmonton woman with crowbar

The man accused of hitting a woman with a crowbar, breaking both her arms in what police called a vicious road rage attack, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Jared Matthew Eliasson appeared via CCTV for a brief court appearance, where a bail hearing date was set for March 22.

The road rage incident happened on March 7 in the area of 76 Avenue and 87 Street.

Police said the woman was heading home from driving her husband to work when she was followed by a man in a Pontiac Wave and attacked.

Officers believe the man was swinging for the young mother’s head when he struck her in the arms with a crowbar.

On a GoFundMe page, the woman’s sister said she faces a three-month recovery and she’s unable to open her hands or perform simple tasks.

The woman’s family was traumatized by the attack, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

“No road rage is acceptable, but when you have a mother who was just on her way home… when she encountered a violent individual, it just gives us all pause, certainly, in the police service,” Pattison said.

Eliasson was arrested one day later and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

