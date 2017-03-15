$36k of marijuana seized in search of 2 Calgary homes: police

Calgary police have charged two men following a three-month-long drug trafficking investigation.

In a news release, police said the investigation was launched in January after they learned of a man allegedly supplying drugs to other dealers.

On March 8, police searched a house in the community of New Brighton and another in Valley Ridge.

During the search, police said 10.4 kilograms of marijuana was seized, as well as over $12,500 in cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $36,000.

Tu Chan Tran, 42, of Calgary, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jeffry Daniel Von der Ahe, 28, of Calgary, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.