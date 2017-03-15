Abbotsford teen facing several charges related to cyberbullying and child pornography

An Abbotsford teenager is facing numerous charges related to cyberbullying and child pornography following a five-month investigation by police.

In October 2016, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) was contacted by investigators in Texas about an 11-year-old boy, who was the victim of cyberbullying and extortion by a suspect believed to be living in Abbotsford.

The suspect allegedly demanded naked and sexual images from the victim for rewards or under threat of repercussions, according to police. The 11-year-old boy ended up telling his parents what happened despite the threats he received.

READ MORE: Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully facing 11 years in Dutch prison

In February 2017, the MCU searched an Abbotsford home and seized computers and a cell phone and a month later, a male in his mid-teens was arrested.

The teen now faces charges of luring a child, extortion, making child pornography, sexual interference and making available child pornography.

Due to the age of both the victim and accused, the APD cannot disclose many details of the investigation.

This case, the APD said, is “extremely troubling” and serves as reminder to parents with children of any age to monitor their online activities.