SGI extends photo radar program

The Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) photo radar program has been extended indefinitely.

The pilot project was supposed to end March 8, but will continue as SGI officials determine its effectiveness.

It was introduced in 2015 to slow down drivers.

In Saskatoon, the project has generated revenue of $920,000, which was allocated to traffic safety initiatives in the city.

A report to the city’s transportation committee claimed school zone violations in radar areas were reduced from 8.7 per cent in May 2015 to less than one percent the following year.

The average violation rate in school zones is 2.5 per cent.

The report also found that the average violation rates on Circle Drive are 0.4 per cent, below the one per cent target rate set by SGI.