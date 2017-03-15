Markel Jason Downey one of 3 men charged after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP say Markel Jason Downey — who was recently acquitted of attempted murder — is one of three men charged in relation to an investigation into shots being fired at a North Preston, N.S. residence Tuesday.

READ MORE: Three men in custody after shots fired in North Preston, N.S.

Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a residence on Cain Street shortly after 1 a.m. No one was injured.

On arrival, police say they tried to stop a vehicle that was leaving the area, when it refused to pull over. Officers followed the vehicle and say they observed a firearm being thrown out the window.

RCMP eventually stopped the vehicle on the Forest Hills Extension just before Highway 118. Police took three men into custody without incident and also seized two firearms later located on the road.

Downey, 21, of Cole Harbour, 20-year-old Shiquawn Marcel Upshaw-Paris of Halifax and Keauno Remello Fraser, 20, of North Preston are facing the following charges:

Careless use of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence

Two counts of failure to comply with recognizance

Two counts of possession of weapons contrary to order

The three men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Downey, then 20, was found not guilty of 28 charges — including three counts of attempted murder — stemming from a home invasion in Cole Harbour more than two years ago. He was acquitted in mid-February. Last week, the Crown said it would appeal the case.

The police investigation into Tuesday’s incident continues.