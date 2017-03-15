Ewan McGregor calls U.S. East Coast snow storm a ‘walk in the park’ compared to Calgary weather

Ewan McGregor thinks the snow storm that hit New York City this week paled in comparison to Calgary’s winter weather.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, McGregor said the winter storm’s impact on the big apple wasn’t as bad as people had anticipated.

“It’s more of a sort of rainy day in Glasgow, isn’t it really,” he said.

“It’s safe to say we overreacted,” Meyers agreed.

It was then that the conversation on the late night talk show turned to McGregor’s experience filming FX TV series Fargo in Calgary.

“Calgary is a severe weather place,” Meyers said.

“This is a walk in the park compared to what it’s like in Calgary every day,” McGregor said. “I mean I guess people are used to it there and they’ve got winter tires on their car and whatever, but yes…”

“We’re pathetic,” Meyers joked.

McGregor found himself caught in the winter storm while promoting his new film Trainspotting 2 in New York City on Tuesday.

While the snow didn’t stop the Scottish actor from showing up to a press junket at a NYC hotel, he found plenty of the reporters weren’t willing to brave the elements to attend.

McGregor posted photos to Instagram showing a hallway lined with empty chairs and the caption “where are the press though.”

“We got there – but none of the journalists did,” McGregor told Meyers.

It was thought the nor’easter would debilitate the city with as much as two feet of snow, but an article in the New York Post labeled the blizzard a “dud.”

Other areas of the US East Coast were hit more severely, with the storm causing power outages, school closures and thousands of flight cancellations.

