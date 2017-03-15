Vancouver taxi bursts into flames following collision, reports of carjacking

Vancouver Police are still investigating after a late night collision involving a Vancouver taxi.

A taxi burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle near Clark Drive and Veneables Street Tuesday night. There are reports the cab had been stolen before the crash but that detail has not yet been confirmed by police.

It is believed the cab was going 105 km/hr before it crashed.

Carjacked taxi was going 105 km/h through E Van before it crashed and burst into flames last night @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/Fc39y3GxUQ — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) March 15, 2017

There is no word on any possible injuries but the taxi is destroyed.

The intersection was shut down for a time but has since been reopened to traffic.

We will be updating this story when more information becomes available.