Boler Mountain’s season extended thanks to colder March conditions

While many Londoners may be wondering what happened to our more mild conditions after this week’s winter storm, the team at Boler Mountain is happy with it.

The recent drop in temperatures, along with snowfall, will add to the length of London’s local ski season.

“It’s great to see some colder temperatures and some natural snow again, it’s great to get people back into the mood and back onto the slopes,” said manager Greg Strauss.

“We have gone through a little bit of an unusual year where we’ve had a lot of warm spells, intermixed with the cold spells, but all in all we’ve had a good season and we’re happy to see it getting extended here right to the end of March.”

Strauss says the colder temperatures helped them make additional snow last week and this week’s stormy weather should allow them to stay open until the end of the month.

“We were fortunate enough that we did have a great Christmas break, we got up to a good start in December and were able to ride the waves in January and February, and we’re happy to see some cold weather in March here again,” said Strauss.

Artificial snow doesn’t come cheap. So far, the non-profit ski hill has spent about $325,000 on the white stuff.

The tubing hill closed last month because of warm weather, but eight of their ski runs still have a solid base of 34cm.

For those looking for something to do for March Break, the non-profit ski hill has a $26 special for all-day lift tickets.