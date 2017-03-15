Service on Barrie line resumes after train collides with vehicle north of York University GO station
Service has resumed on the Barrie line after a GO Train struck a service truck near York University Wednesday morning.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the train was heading to Union station when it hit the vehicle just south of Steeles Avenue West just before 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported but several trains on the line were temporarily stopped.
Full service resumed around 9 a.m. after the service truck was removed.
No passengers were hurt and there was no damage to the tracks.
