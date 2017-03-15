Canada
March 15, 2017 8:30 am
Updated: March 15, 2017 9:21 am

Service on Barrie line resumes after train collides with vehicle north of York University GO station

By Web Producer  Global News

GO Transit signage is displayed outside of Union Station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011.

Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A A

Service has resumed on the Barrie line after a GO Train struck a service truck near York University Wednesday morning.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the train was heading to Union station when it hit the vehicle just south of Steeles Avenue West just before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported but several trains on the line were temporarily stopped.

Full service resumed around 9 a.m. after the service truck was removed.

No passengers were hurt and there was no damage to the tracks.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Line
GO train
GO Transit
Metrolinx
train collides with car
Union Station
York University GO

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News