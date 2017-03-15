Closures, outages seen in New Brunswick after nor’easter sweeps through

School closures, delays and outages are being felt across New Brunswick after a nor’easter blew its way through the province.

More than 3,000 people have been left in the dark with the most outages found in the Central York-Sunbury region, according to the NB Power outages map as of 11 a.m.

The province was forecast to see between 20-30 centimetres Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Here’s a list of closures and delays being seen throughout New Brunswick:

School Closures

Anglophone West School District – Closed due to poor road conditions

Anglophone North School District – Closed today

Francophone North-West School District – Closed

Francophone North-East School District – Closed

Francophone South School District – Some schools closed including in Fredericton, Oromocto and Miramichi. Check district’s delays and closures website

Universities and Colleges

New Brunswick Community College – Some delays. Miramichi and Fredericton closed until 12 p.m. College Admissions Service office closed

University of New Brunswick – Fredericton campus closed until 12 p.m. Some class cancellations at Saint John campus

St. Thomas University – Closed until 12 pm

Fredericton