March 15, 2017 10:14 am

Closures, outages seen in New Brunswick after nor’easter sweeps through

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE: A snow plow clears snow from a New Brunswick street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Shelley Steeves/Global News
School closures, delays and outages are being felt across New Brunswick after a nor’easter blew its way through the province.

READ MORE: Hazardous conditions expected as nor’easter blasts into Maritimes

More than 3,000 people have been left in the dark with the most outages found in the Central York-Sunbury region, according to the NB Power outages map as of 11 a.m.

The province was forecast to see between 20-30 centimetres Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Here’s a list of closures and delays being seen throughout New Brunswick:

School Closures

  • Anglophone West School District – Closed due to poor road conditions
  • Anglophone North School District – Closed today
  • Francophone North-West School District – Closed
  • Francophone North-East School District – Closed
  • Francophone South School District – Some schools closed including in Fredericton, Oromocto and Miramichi. Check district’s delays and closures website

READ MORE: New Brunswickers brave the cold during Atlantic blizzard

WATCH: Winter not done with New Brunswick yet

Universities and Colleges

  • New Brunswick Community College – Some delays. Miramichi and Fredericton closed until 12 p.m. College Admissions Service office closed
  • University of New Brunswick – Fredericton campus closed until 12 p.m. Some class cancellations at Saint John campus
  • St. Thomas University – Closed until 12 pm

Fredericton

  • Transit operating, but delays are expected

