Man hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment fire in North York

A man is in hospital following an apartment fire in North York overnight.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. at a retirement home on Arleta Avenue near the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Toronto Fire officials said crews arrived on scene and encountered heavy smoke on the third floor.

“When crews arrived in that apartment they found a patient just inside the door,” District Chief Michael Ancio told reporters at the scene.

“The first crews rescued that gentleman, brought him downstairs unconscious, revived him in the main lobby.”

The man was taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials said seven more people were also treated for smoke inhalation.

District Chief Ancio said they believe the fire started in the bedroom but the cause is still under investigation.

A Toronto paramedic bus was dispatched to house residents displaced from the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.