Funds flowing for new Peachland water treatment plant

Peachland has seen its fare share of water woes. Boil water advisories are a regular occurrence because of turbidity in the tap water.

But that’s about to change with the announcement of funding for an $18.8 million water treatment plant on Peachland Creek.

The federal and provincial governments are each contributing $3.4 million. Peachland is on the hook for a little under $12 million. Roughly $7.5 will come from reserves while the remaining $4.3 million will have to be borrowed.

Peachland mayor, Cindy Fortin, says residents will decide if the district should borrow the money for plant. A referendum is one option but Fortin prefers the alternative approval process.

“I think in this case it would work out well. I think people are just fed up with these boil water notices and water quality advisories,” Fortin said.

And the mayor is not forecasting another rate increase to help pay for the borrowed money.

“We’re hoping that taxes won’t have to go up. Right now, the money that has been collected and put into reserves comes from the parcel tax and we’re going to use that money. The money from borrowing will continued to be paid out of the parcel taxes,” Fortin said.

If all goes according to plan, the treatment plant should be up and running by late 2019 or early 2020.