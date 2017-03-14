Sentencing postponed for parents who admitted to failing to provide the necessaries of life to daughter

The parents of a nine-year-old Alberta girl who was suffering from neglect have had their sentence postponed.

In summer 2013, the young girl was airlifted to a Calgary hospital after her parents brought her to the Cardston Hospital in southwest Alberta.

She was in and out of consciousness and parts of her jawbone were exposed due to dental abscesses.

Last year, the couple pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life. They can’t be identified to protect their daughter’s identity.

The sentencing has been postponed another five months after the court heard the couple is undergoing counselling and involved in restorative justice, called the Kainai Peacemaking Program.

A coordinator with the program told court the couple is showing progress, but would like them to complete the traditional and western healing program before sentencing proceeds.

Lois Frank, who put together a Gladue report for each of the parents, told the court she believes they are good people and care about their children.

READ MORE: How is a Gladue report used in criminal sentencing of aboriginals

The Crown agreed to the delay but asked it be noted it was at the request of the defence.

The court also heard the girl is receiving counselling and remains in the care of children’s services.

The court will be given monthly updates until the new sentencing date on Sept. 25.