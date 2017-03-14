Riders selling season tickets again

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are once again set to start selling season tickets to Riders fans.

The team currently has around 25,000 season ticket holders and fans have not been able to purchase tickets for the past three seasons.

According to the team’s website, the team put a halt to selling season tickets so they could accommodate season ticket holders heading into the new stadium who might want to change their seats.

Currently, the Riders have 3,500 names on the wait list. They will be going through the list until the few thousand seats that are available have been snapped up by fans.

The new stadium will have a capacity of 33,400 for football games.