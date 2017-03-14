Dangerously distracted drivers galore

There were more distracted drivers than the Vernon Mounties could safely handle.

In a two hour period Friday afternoon on 27th Street, police ticketed 15 drivers for cell phone use violations.

“At least 15 more drivers were seen on their cell phones but were unable to be stopped by police because of safety concerns and timing,” said Cst Gary McLaughlin of North Okanagan Traffic Services in a news release.

“This means that, on average, there was a distracted driver passing this police operation every four minutes.”

RCMP say distracted driving is a major cause of crashes with drivers using hand held devices four times more likely to get into collisions.

The fine for distracted driving is $368 but that increases to $543 on June 1st.