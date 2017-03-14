Police searches uncover nine firearms after man attempts to bring gun into Milton courthouse
Halton police have seized nine firearms allegedly belonging to a Burlington man, following an incident where he walked into a Milton courthouse with a loaded gun.
There was no intended action to target any person at the courthouse, police said following the incident on Monday morning.
While being screened at a security checkpoint, officers noticed a man was carrying a firearm. He was immediately arrested without incident.
READ MORE: More than 30 guns seized from home in Barrie, Ont.: police
A number of knives were also uncovered at the time of his arrest, one of which was a prohibited weapon.
Police also searched the man’s vehicle and located a second loaded firearm.
“We are extremely confident that there was no plan to harm any individuals at the courthouse,” Det. Sgt. Dave Costantini said in a news release.
Police also executed a public safety search warrant at the man’s residence and an additional seven firearms were seized.
John Tirone, 40, has been charged with 20 firearm and weapon related offences including possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of firearm at an unauthorized place.
Tirone has been held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information in regards to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-825-4747 ext. 2420 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.