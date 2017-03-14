Man charged in southeast Calgary bank robbery

Police have charged a man in connection with a bank robbery in southeast Calgary that happened on Monday.

Officers were called to a TD Canada Trust location in the 500 block of 58 Avenue S.E. just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said no one was injured, but a man wearing a black balaclava got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.

The vehicle was found a short time later, parked outside a residence in the 1200 block of Danloe St. N.E.

“Multiple police units, including members from the tactical unit, contained the residence,” police said in a Tuesday statement.

The suspect was arrested as he left the residence.

Gordon Ross Bishop, 34, is charged with one count each of robbery and disguise with intent.

His next court appearance is March 14.