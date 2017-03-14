Crime
Suspect identified in violent 2015 sexual assault incident at Yonge and Eglinton

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police have identified Gagan Verma, 23, as a suspect in a 2015 sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police say a male suspect has now been identified in a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2015.

According to police, a woman, 28, exited a northbound TTC bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area in the early hours of October 10, 2015.

It was reported to police that a man approached the woman from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her after a violent struggle.

The male suspect fled the scene following the incident.

On Tuesday, Toronto police identified the man as Gagan Verma, 23. He is described as brown, with a medium complexion, about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

