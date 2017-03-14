Suspect identified in violent 2015 sexual assault incident at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto police say a male suspect has now been identified in a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2015.

According to police, a woman, 28, exited a northbound TTC bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area in the early hours of October 10, 2015.

It was reported to police that a man approached the woman from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her after a violent struggle.

The male suspect fled the scene following the incident.

0314 14:02 Sxl Asslt Alert, In 2015, Pol. Reqed Asst Identifying Man…gan Verma, N 23 https://t.co/qJNxpBRKgj — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 14, 2017

On Tuesday, Toronto police identified the man as Gagan Verma, 23. He is described as brown, with a medium complexion, about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.