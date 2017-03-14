Practising osteopathic therapist charged with 2 counts of sexual assault in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man practising as an osteopathic therapist has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In January 2017, two victims contacted police about the alleged sex assault. The police sex crimes unit launched an investigation involving allegations of sexual assault.

The two adult women victims said they both were both sexually assaulted. One case happened in 2012 and another in 2014. The assaults were alleged to have happened while the victims were in a client and patient relationship with a man practising as an osteopathic therapist in a clinical setting, police said.

It’s alleged that the victims, while receiving therapy at a location in the Wildwood Park area, were inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted. The victims were not known to each other, police added.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on March 8, 2017 in connection to the assaults. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released with a promise to appear in court.