Winnipeg fire
March 14, 2017 11:42 am

1 person sent to hospital during house fire in Winnipeg’s North End

By Online Producer  Global News

Crews are on scene battling a house fire on the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue Tuesday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the house.

Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — One person is in hospital as emergency crews continue to battle a house fire in the North End area Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and police were called on scene to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue for reports of a house fire around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the house.

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Crews remain on scene battling the fire.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aberdeen avenue fire
north end house fire
Winnipeg emergency crews
Winnipeg fire
winnipeg house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News