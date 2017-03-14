1 person sent to hospital during house fire in Winnipeg’s North End
A A
WINNIPEG — One person is in hospital as emergency crews continue to battle a house fire in the North End area Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and police were called on scene to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue for reports of a house fire around 9:30 a.m.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the house.
One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Crews remain on scene battling the fire.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.