Man hit by car in February dies in hospital, Calgary police seek witnesses

Calgary police are asking for anyone who witnessed a pedestrian being hit by a car in southwest Calgary last month to contact them.

The collision at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 as an 82-year-old woman was exiting the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 5000 block of Richmond Road S.W. in her Chevrolet Optra.

Police said the woman turned right onto eastbound Richmond Road, but hit a 56-year-old man who was crossing the street.

In a news release, police said the man fell to the ground and struck his head. He appeared to have only minor injuries, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“In hospital, it was determined that the man had a leg fracture which was operated upon,” police said. “He later developed complications and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, March 12.”

The Medical Examiner’s office has determined the man’s death was a result of injuries sustained during the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000.

Police don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

The driver wasn’t injured.